Thaine L. Woolsey | 1921 – 2017

Thaine L. Woolsey, 96, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson Village. He was born July 10, 1921, on a farm near Randall, Kansas. He graduated from Randall High School in 1938 and Swallow Institute in 1939, which was an aircraft and engine school. Thaine served in the United States Navy from June 28, 1944, to March 8, 1946. He retired as Vice-President and General Manager of Cessna Fluid Power Division. Thaine was very involved in the community. He served on the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center Board for 25 years, serving 10 years as chairman, and was a volunteer CEO for Space Works. Thaine also served on the board of Hutchinson Hospital, Hutchinson Clinic, and Commerce Bank. In addition, Thaine was a member of the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, Loyal Order of Moose #982, and the Highlands and Prairie Dunes Country Club. He was also a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

On October 18, 1944, he married Mercedes Warner in Roxbury. She died October 24, 2015.

Survivors include: sons, Dennis Woolsey (Cindy) of Hutchinson, Terry Woolsey (Anne), of Wichita; granddaughter, Rose Woolsey of Kansas City, Kansas; grandson, Tim Woolsey (Janet); and great-grandson, Vaden Woolsey, all of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, with Pastor Craig Waetke. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Entombment will follow in the Fairlawn Mausoleum, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to New Covenant Presbyterian Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.