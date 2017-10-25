Terry Allen “Haney” Manche, Sr. | 1941 – 2017

Terry Allen ‘Haney’ Manche Sr., 76, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1941, in Hutchinson, the son of Allen Junior and Dorothy (Osenbaugh) Manche.

He was a member of First Christian Church, Hutchinson. Terry was an antique collector and dealer. He loved to travel, having appraised lots of antiques on the Antique Roadshow. He was a man with a big heart.

On March 21, 1969, he married Karen Eileen Rayner in Newton, Kansas. He is survived by: his children, Lisa Hiebert of Phoenix, AZ, Chris Cunningham (James) of Houston, TX, Leslie Holmgren (Chris) of Wichita, Ava Manche, Sandy Bowlby (Jerry), Kenny (Pam), Terry Allen Jr., Dana Butler (Jake), all of Hutchinson; siblings, Eddie (Marla), Clifford, Jackie Crossman, Lonnie (Sherry), Tom (Vickie), all of Hutchinson, Danny of Landing, NJ, Donna Sallee (Kent) of Inman, and Judy Mackey (Ken) of Cottonwood Falls; 23 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Karen; son, Wayne Seiler; sister, Carol Stoughton; sister-in-law, Tina Manche; and grandson, Brandon Butler.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at First Christian Church, 15 East 5th Avenue, Hutchinson, with Pastors Bob Phipps and Mel Parrott presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, with the family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Terry Manche memorial fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.