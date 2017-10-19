Teen busted for distribution of drugs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for two charges: the distribution of marijuana within a thousand feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kolin Loewen is accused of being in possession of a seller’s quantity of marijuana and the drug paraphernalia. The arrest happened at 1501 N. Ford on the HCC campus around 2:30 p.m.

He is free on bond, according to the Reno County Correctional Facility jail log, meaning any court appearance will come next week.