Target to close in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson area is losing a major retailer. The corporate offices for Target confirmed Monday afternoon that the store in Hutchinson will be closing its doors Feb. 3, eliminating more than 70 full- and part-time jobs from the area.

Target’s corporate office in Minnesota confirmed the store would close Feb. 3, citing “decreasing profitability.” Employees were notified about the closing on Monday.

According to corporate officials in Minneapolis, Minnesota, employees who do not wish to transfer will be offered a separation package based on years of service.

The store joins Sears, JCPenney and Kmart as major retailers to close in Hutchinson over the past three years.