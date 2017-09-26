Sybil A. Nethercot | 1919 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sybil A. Nethercot, 98, of Hutchinson, died Monday, September 25, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1919, in Hutchinson, to William Andrew and Mildred (Feese) Randles.

Sybil graduated from Hutchinson High School and was a homemaker. For 28 years, she was the head secretary of the Beef Cattle Department at the Kansas State Fair. Sybil was a member of the Wheatheart Camping Club, Good Sams Camping Club and a lifetime member of the Carey Park Women’s Golf Association. She was a member of Church of the Holy Cross.

On October 14, 1939, she married Paul W. Nethercot in Hutchinson. He died September 6, 1998. Sybil is survived by: daughters, Judy Chalfant (Wendel), Lyn Thomann (D.T.), Lori Smith, all of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Traci Odle, Angie Nachtigal, Brian Chalfant, Amy Weeks, Jamie Ireland, Tyler Smith, Kyle Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Doris Hall; brother, William Randles; and son-in-law, Dan Smith.

Parish Rosary will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 27, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., both at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Cross or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.