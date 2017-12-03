Hutch Post

Swat-style raid at Kansas home over tea leaves headed to court

A Leawood couple’s home was searched for marijuana in 2012 by the Johnson County Sheriff, despite there being no marijuana in the house.
CREDIT PLANTLADY233 / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal trial that begins Monday will focus on whether police lied about the results of tests on discarded tea leaves found in a Kansas couple’s trash to get permission for a SWAT-style raid on their home.

Robert and Adlynn Harte are seeking $5 million for economic losses plus emotional pain, distress and humiliation after a 2012 raid on their Leawood home. They are also seeking $2 million in punitive damages.

Authorities targeted the Hartes, both former CIA employees, after seeing Robert Harte leaving a store that sold hydroponic gardening equipment. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies found brewed tea leaves outside their home. An affidavit claimed field tests indicated the leaves were marijuana. A search of the home found only vegetable plants. The Hartes say law enforcement lied about the test results.

  • Luv BBQ

    I understand and am told that Law Enforcement is there to protect us. Thank You.
    This case is very disturbing, however. The bad apples should not be able to hide behind a badge and treat all people as if they are criminals. They should not work for Law Enforcement if they are there for their own self-serving efforts.