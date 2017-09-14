Suspect seeks new attorney after being granted one in March

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man charged in a drug distribution case was granted a new attorney back in March, but is scheduled for court Friday on a motion for a new attorney.

Bryan Green faces trial for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, personal use drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and aggravated false impersonation. But, the state added a charge of identity theft after testimony in the case was complete.

He was granted a new attorney in March, replacing Sam Kepfield. Now he’s filed another motion seeking to replace Shannon Crane. A hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in front of District Judge Trish Rose.

As far as the case itself, the state alleges that Green had between 3.5 and 100 grams of methamphetamine on him, as well as the paraphernalia, which the state alleges was used to distribute drugs. He also allegedly had a small amount of marijuana on him and gave the name of Shawn Green, which they later learned was not his name. This case goes back to March 23, 2015.

Green has another case where he’s charged with violating the offender registration act, which is also pending trial.

He has previous convictions involving the manufacturing of methamphetamine and associated charges in Reno, Rice, and Harvey counties.