Suspect in series of robberies formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 59-year-old man arrested for a series of robberies in the city recently was back in court Monday morning where he was read the formal charges.

Jeffrey Dean Howell appeared via video from the Reno County Correctional Facility, where he was read the eight charges against him. That includes four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. In all of the robberies he was able to get away with a total of just over $934.

The robberies occurred at Dillons, 206 W. 5th, the Kwik Shops at 1401 E. 4th and 1701 N. Monroe, the Subway at 1530 E. 11th, and at Vic’s Dog Grooming at 1017 E. 4th. The robbery at Vic’s occurred on Oct. 25 of last year.

After hearing the charges, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen asked Howell if he understood the charges and possible penalties. He told her “no.” She then asked what he didn’t understand. He told her, “all of it.” She then explained what the state is alleging and he again told her that he didn’t understand any of it. She then told him that his attorney could explain it. He then told her twice that he doesn’t want an attorney. But, Judge Allen appointed the Regional Public Defender’s Office to the case.

Howell is jailed with a bond of $225,000 and the case will move to a waiver-status docket.