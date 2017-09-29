Suspect in Hutch murder case expected in court Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The suspect in the fatal shooting on Sept. 22 is expected back before a judge Monday for the reading of formal charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Quinton Moore faces a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting of 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen.

Moore is suspected of going to a residence of 1701 E. 30th and shooting Allen multiple times with a handgun before leaving. Allen was found by a friend later in the morning laying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and face.

Moore was described as an on-and-off roommate and apparently told someone after the murder that he emptied a clip with the black handgun.

Moore was reportedly upset about some unspecified things involving the victim.

He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.