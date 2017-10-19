Suspect in drug distribution case may enter plea

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two local residents arrested back on March 15 for suspicion of drug distribution is scheduled for court Friday where he may enter a plea.

William Sallee was arrested with Mickie Minor, both 32, and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to sell and personal use drug paraphernalia. Sallee is also charged with interference with law enforcement.

A search of the vehicle the two were in led to the discovery of numerous bags of meth, syringes, a working scale and other paraphernalia associated with the distribution of drugs. They found as many as 13 small bags of suspected meth.

Sallee faces the interference charge for allegedly giving the name Steve Wilkins to law enforcement. A check later gave positive ID of who he was. He told police that he gave the fake name over fears he may have warrants.

The hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon in front of Judge Joe McCarville.