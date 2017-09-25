Suspect in drug distribution case formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 30-year-old Hutchinson-area man arrested last week was before a judge Monday for the reading of formal charges.

Jody Logsdon was arrested for allegedly leading officers on a short chase. He then abandoned the vehicle and ran near 6th & Broadacres in South Hutchinson. He was reportedly throwing items while he ran, including a suspected bag of methamphetamine. Officials say they also found a scale and additional baggies.

Charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, driving with a revoked license after a pursuit, and personal use drug paraphernalia.

He remains jailed on a $24,500 bond.