Suspect in drug distribution case fails to show for preliminary hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 21-year-old man arrested back on May 14 in a drug distribution case was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but failed to show in court.

Malik Jackson is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and possession of other depressants. He was arrested in the 1300 block of North Main.

According to Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton, Jackson notified his attorney that he was in Topeka and thought he had a ride to Hutchinson, but his ride backed out. He doesn’t have a valid license and didn’t want to drive illegally.

That wasn’t good enough for Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen. She issued a bench warrant for his arrest with a bond of $10,000.