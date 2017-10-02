Suspect in drug distribution case charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 27-year-old Hutchinson man arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 22 at an apartment in the 300 block of East 4th has been formally charged.

Anthony Fuller has been charged with the sale or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, that being methamphetamine. Other charges include possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and a third charge of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested with 29-year-old Jacci Branscom, who faces the same charges.

The arrest came just before 1 a.m.

The case against the two will now be scheduled for a waiver-status docket later this month.

Fuller has other cases pending before the court as well.