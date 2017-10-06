Suspect in Dillons robberies wants to withdraw plea

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the two men charged in association with the robbery of two Dillons stores back in October of 2015 was scheduled for sentencing Friday, but delayed by Judge Tim Chambers after it appeared Majesty Wade may be having second thoughts about entering a plea in the case.

He had entered a plea to one count of robbery. Two other counts against the 23-year-old were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The issue could be his criminal history score and what it could be if a drug case in Harvey County is included.

Judge Chambers decided to set a special setting in this case so he can consider whether he will allow Wade to withdraw his plea.

Wade was arrested in association with the holdup of two Dillons stores in Hutchinson. He wore a Halloween mask and removed money from the stores by force. The first robbery was at the North Main Dillons where he acted alone. The second happened at the East 4th Avenue store and involved a co-defendant, 19-year-old D’Angelo Williams of Manhattan.

No date was mentioned for the special setting in the case.