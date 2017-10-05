Suspect in child sex case scheduled for hearing Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old man charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child for alleged touching or fondling of a 9-year-old girl is scheduled to be back in court Friday for a status hearing.

Sterling Tucker is accused of committing the touching on numerous occasions between Dec. 25, 2015, and Feb. 15, 2016, when the victim told someone of the encounters.

He also faces trial on a second charge of blackmail where he allegedly threatened to communicate accusations or statements about the sister of the victim, sending a letter to her employer saying she was in the country illegally. The state says that letter could subject her to ridicule, contempt or degradation.

The defense argues that there is no evidence that it was sent by Tucker. The letter had no signature, was type-written and had no return address on the envelope.

The hearing is scheduled Friday in front of Judge Tim Chambers.