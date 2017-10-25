Suspect in cemetery case scheduled for hearing Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two men arrested in association with the thefts at the Turon Cemetery back on Oct. 7 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Jeremy Richardson of Plevna and Glenn Osenbaugh of Sylvia were arrested for possession of stolen property in reference to the thefts.

A total of 26 brass vases were stolen from graves at that cemetery. The suspects cashed them in at a local iron and metal facility — most were crushed. Sheriff Capt. Steve Lutz says they got the report from Midwest Iron and Metal that the vases were taken there.

The hearing for Richardson is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville.