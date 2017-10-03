Suspect in attempted robbery case makes court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man made a court appearance this morning where he was read the formal charges that include attempted aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Abram Roth is accused of trying to take $786.41 by force. He failed in that effort. He is also accused of conspiring to commit the crime with Marsha Griffin, who faces similar charges.

The alleged crimes occurred on Sept. 16 at the Whispers Video store in Hutchinson.

Roth has another case pending where he’s charged with violation of the offender registration act because of a conviction for manufacturing a controlled substance in Harvey County.

Both cases will now be scheduled for a waiver-status docket later this month.