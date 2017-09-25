Suspect in alleged robbery jailed on $42,000 bond

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 34-year-old Hutchinson man is jailed on a number of charges for allegedly taking items by force including a handgun and a bag containing other items.

Richard Heller II faces potential charges of robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of brass knuckles.

Apparently during the altercation early Saturday, Heller asked the victim where his gun was. The victim told him it was under the seat. He was then ordered to place it on the dashboard. Heller reportedly took the gun and told the victim to call him in an hour. The victim did, but Heller refused to give it back.

When police made contact with Heller, they reportedly found meth, paraphernalia and the brass knuckles.

Heller is being held on a bond of $42,000.

Twenty-six-year-old Jessica King was also arrested for felony interference for telling police that Heller was not in the residence in the 1200 block of Orchard, when in fact he was.

Both should be back in court next week.