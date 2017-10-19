Suspect faces multiple murder charges for Lawrence shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the October 1 fatal shooting on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence. and have a third person in custody, according to a media release.

On Wednesday, the United State Marshals arrested Anthony Laron Roberts Jr, 21, Topeka, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Upon extradition to Douglas County, Roberts will be booked in on an arrest warrant from Douglas County District Court for one count of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, and one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. It is not known at this time when Mr. Roberts will be extradited, according to police.

Two additional suspects are in custody and identified as Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, and Dominique Jaques Mcmillan, 19, both of Topeka. Rayton is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. McMillon is charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery, according to Officer Drew Fennelly.

Three people died in the shooting including Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean 24, both of Topeka. Two victims were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.