Suspect charged in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 40-year-old man arrested in a drug distribution case was back before a judge for the reading of formal charges.

Leroy Lowe Sr. is now charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a firearm — that being a handgun — interference with law enforcement and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The state alleges that he was in possession of between 3.5 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia for distribution and personal uses.

This occurred Oct. 3 in Hutchinson.

This case now moves to a waiver-status docket on Nov. 1. He also faces a community corrections violation for an earlier case.