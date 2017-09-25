Suspect arrested in hit-and-run accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run accident last week in the 1200 block of East 4th.

Taylor Lukone was arrested for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

On Sept. 21, around 1 a.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of East 4th regarding a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Parts of the suspect’s vehicle were left at the scene of the collision.

The victim, 51-year-old Jose L. Lopez, remains in a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The suspect’s vehicle was located several hours after the collision.

Police say the investigation continues.