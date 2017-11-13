Suspect arrested after OnStar disables stolen Kan. vehicle

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man is facing charges in two states after he allegedly committed a string of vehicle thefts that ended when OnStar disabled one of the automobiles.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department says officers were called early Sunday to a vehicle theft in rural Crawford County. A truck that previously was stolen from Frontenac was found at that address but another truck was missing. The second truck was found when deputies were dispatched to another home, where a Chevy Malibu equipped with OnStar technology had missing.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports OnStar was contacted and located the Chevy in Ashbury, Missouri. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle, with the suspect inside, after OnStar disabled it.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Kyle Boulais from Butler, Missouri. He is jailed in Jasper County.

The sheriff’s office booking report does not list a bond for him