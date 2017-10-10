Suspect arrested after carjacking near Kansas cemetery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car-jacking and have made an arrest.

Just after 9:30 Tuesday, police received a report from a victim who stated their vehicle had been taken by two known male subjects armed with a weapon in the area of Rochester Cemetery,1200 Block NW Menninger in Topeka, according to Lt. Colleen Stuart.

The victim reported the suspects left east from that location in the stolen vehicle and another vehicle they arrived in.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified a vehicle of similar description to the stolen vehicle minutes after the reported incident in the area of NE Chester and NE Sardou. The driver refused to stop for the Highway

Patrol but eventually stopped when the driver struck a median in the area of NE Chester and NE Seward.

The female driver and sole occupant was arrested for two felony warrants.

The victim of the reported aggravated robbery refused to cooperate with the investigation and refused a report once the vehicle was recovered.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or possible charges.