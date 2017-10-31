‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign begins Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Trauma Center will launch the “Stop the Bleed Campaign” on Nov. 1, an effort to educate the public on ways to deal with the aftermath of a mass casualty event similar to one that occurred recently in Las Vegas.

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign that was launched by the White House in 2015 to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives on the scene. No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, so it is important to quickly stop the blood loss.

Ashley Thompson, HRMC Trauma Center Coordinator, along with six Registered Nurses from the hospital’s Emergency Department, will visit three schools this week for presentations to teachers and administrative staff within the Buhler School District. The presentations scheduled for this week will be the first of many in the Hutchinson area.

The presentation is approximately one hour long and includes a tourniquet demonstration and other tips for dealing with life threatening situations that are part of mass casualty events. Also, a question and answer session will conclude each meeting.

On Wednesday, Thompson and her team of emergency healthcare professionals are slated for presentations at 8 a.m. at Plum Creek Elementary at 901 E. 43rd and at 10 a.m. at Prairie Hills Middle School at 3200 Lucille Drive, both in Hutchinson.

A 12:30 p.m. presentation at Buhler High School in Buhler concludes the day’s activities.

Kits, including a tourniquet, dressing equipment and gloves will be given to each group following the presentations.

The group hopes to visit as many area schools as possible, along with organizations and groups where large groups of people congregate for public meetings, employment, or entertainment.

This could include churches, factories, Chambers of Commerce, and law enforcement agencies.

The presentations are without charge and there is no required number (large or small) for audience size to schedule