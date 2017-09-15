Stephen “Steve” Lee Baar | 1950 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stephen Lee ‘Steve’ Baar, DVM, died Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at his home. He was born November 1, 1950, in Hutchinson, to Edward and Elinor (Bargdill) Baar.

Steve graduated in 1968 from Hutchinson High School, 1975 from Fort Hays State University, and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1979 from Kansas State University.

On February 14, 2003, he married Cherie Ginest in Canyon, Texas.

Steve is survived by: his bride, Cherie of Turon; stepdaughter, Chelsie Fowler (Gabe) of Andover; stepson, Troy Elbert (Chrissy) of St. Joseph, Missouri; nine grandchildren; an aunt; an uncle; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Doug Baar; stepson, Dustin Elbert; and a grandson.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 18, 2017, at Turon Community Church, 411 Main Street, with Pastor Steve Gill officiating. Memorials may be made to the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.