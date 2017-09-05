State Fairgrounds vandalized over the weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cleanup and repairs are being done in preparation for the Kansas State Fair after teens vandalized displays and buildings over the weekend.

Police report that three 13-year-old teens used knives to slash tents near the Gate 3 area, spray painted a number of portable buildings on display and several fair structures, and poured stain over a number of hot tubs at a vendor’s booth. The merchandise was undamaged

Fair GM Susan Sankey says she is disappointed by the actions of the teens and that the damage is still being assessed. She also noted that law enforcement’s presence will certainly be stepped up from now until the fair is over.

Sankey says repairs to their buildings are being made, although some are just temporary, especially where some buildings were attacked with spray paint. Several vendors had damage either to tents or product to an extent that is not known at this time.

Police took the youth in Sunday morning after responding to the report of a stolen truck from Skaets restaurant. The pickup was found inside the fairgrounds, which led to the discovery of the teens and the damage. Officers say the vandalism is a felony due to the dollar amount of the damage done.

The Reno County District Attorney’s Office says one of the three teens remains in custody while one was left to his parents and the third released from youth detention.