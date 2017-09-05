Hutch Post

State Fairgrounds vandalized over the weekend

by

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cleanup and repairs are being done in preparation for the Kansas State Fair after teens vandalized displays and buildings over the weekend.

Police report that three 13-year-old teens used knives to slash tents near the Gate 3 area, spray painted a number of portable buildings on display and several fair structures, and poured stain over a number of hot tubs at a vendor’s booth. The merchandise was undamaged

Fair GM Susan Sankey says she is disappointed by the actions of the teens and that the damage is still being assessed. She also noted that law enforcement’s presence will certainly be stepped up from now until the fair is over.

Sankey says repairs to their buildings are being made, although some are just temporary, especially where some buildings were attacked with spray paint. Several vendors had damage either to tents or product to an extent that is not known at this time.

Police took the youth in Sunday morning after responding to the report of a stolen truck from Skaets restaurant. The pickup was found inside the fairgrounds, which led to the discovery of the teens and the damage. Officers say the vandalism is a felony due to the dollar amount of the damage done.

The Reno County District Attorney’s Office says one of the three teens remains in custody while one was left to his parents and the third released from youth detention.

  • disqus_BfWMsfZr91

    In this case they should be named

    • Justin Ray Teter

      Why should they be named they’re 13. 13 year olds make mistakes as did u or are u perfect

  • Mama Pam

    I think the teens should have been required to repair the damage. Wasn’t most of it painting? Seems to me that is the logical thing to do.

    • 2Cents

      Yep!

  • Larry

    I live within a couple of blocks from the Fairgrounds and several months ago, I had some graffiti painted on my garage. I am wondering if it was the same rascals that did the damage to the Fairgrounds. Due to the damage done to my property, I hope they throw the book at these kids. The spray paint cannot be removed.

    I realize they are very young, but they need to learn a lesson. I agree, that the culprits should be named.

  • April Hoch

    These kids will more than likely get a slap on the hand and a walk! From my own personal experience this year with the justice system and learning of the new laws that came into effect this past August these kids will more than likely end up with a misdemeanor offense, 6 months probation (with the possibility of getting off in 3-4 months), $160 in fines, and restitution which will then not be forced to be paid if they don’t want to pay it! I am sorry but this is just wrong! We need to go back to old day punishment.. put it back in our schools, get our kids back in church and make them learn they aren’t owed a thing!