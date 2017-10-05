South Hutchinson/Chamber proposal officially submitted to Tyson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Agriculture says more than 35 inquiries came into its office asking for information regarding the Tyson chicken processing facility.

The KDA says it gave 15 of those proposals to Tyson, including a 39-page proposal from the Chamber of Commerce and South Hutchinson.

According to Chamber President Debra Teufel, the proposal has been submitted and was confirmed by the KDA Thursday afternoon.

Teufel says she is confident they have submitted a strong proposal and that an answer as to which direction Tyson will go should come by the end of the month.

Tyson wants to build a $320 million plant that would employ 1,600 workers. It would also include 400 facilities for raising and hatching chickens and a mill to supply feed for those farms.