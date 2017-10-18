South Hutchinson turned down for proposed Tyson Plant

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson is out of the running for the proposed Tyson chicken processing facility according to Reno County Commission Chair Dan Deming, who called Eagle Radio early Wednesday morning.

South Hutchinson City Manager Matt Stiles confirmed that they were turned down by the Kansas Department of Agriculture for what he called “technical issues,” but wasn’t sure of what those were. He says he was contacted by Chamber President Debra Teufel late Tuesday of the decision.

Both Deming and Stiles indicated that there are only three other locations still under consideration, but don’t know which ones.

Tyson wants to build a $320 million plant that would employ 1,600 workers. It would also include 400 facilities for raising and hatching chickens, and a mill to supply feed for those farms.