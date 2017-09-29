South Hutchinson City Council to discuss Tyson proposal Monday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council will get its first discussion on what is being dubbed “Project Sunset” during Monday’s agenda session.

The project, better known as the “Tyson Chicken facility,” is suddenly a highly-sought after project ever since Leavenworth County rejected the proposal. Tyson wants to build a $320 million processing facility that could employ 1,600 people.

City Administrator Matt Stiles sent a letter to the Kansas Department of Agriculture pushing for consideration of a parcel of land they feel meets criteria for the new plant. The area is a mile south of US-50 and a mile west of K-96 at the intersection of Morgan and Valley Pride Road.

Chamber President Debra Teufel will also be on hand for the meeting to provide information on how they will approach the project.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the South Hutchinson city offices at 2 S. Main.