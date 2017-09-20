South Hutchinson City Council approves GOB’s

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council gave approval to issuing just over $2 million in general obligation bonds to finance numerous infrastructure improvements.

The ordinance was approved during Monday’s agenda session. The improvement includes a new water line to Morton Salt for $319,000 and street improvements throughout the city totaling more than $1.1 million. Improvements to streets include Maple, Avenue A, Forest, Marshall, Poplar, Walnut and Washington.

It also includes improvements to the city public water system at a cost of $448,000.