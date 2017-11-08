South Hutch man suspected in child porn case scheduled for hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An 18-year-old South Hutchinson man charged with sexual exploitation of a child is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Jeremiah Nelson is charged with being in possession of a picture or video that depicts a child under the age of 18 engaging in a sexually explicit act. This crime reportedly occurred on July 24.
The charge is a level five felony with a maximum sentence of over 11 years in prison if convicted.
That hearing is scheduled in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen, but as always, is subject to change.
