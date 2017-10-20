Small crowd for 1/4 cent sales tax forum

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Few people showed up last night for the public forum regarding the ¼ cent sales tax that will come up for renewal during the Nov. 7 election.

According to Dick Hollowell of the Cosmosphere, fewer than 20 people attended the forum, which lasted a little more than an hour.

Most questions were directed at where the money goes and how it would affect their operations. Others questioned whether the Cosmosphere was planning on moving out of Hutchinson, to which Hollowell replied that the museum was here to stay.

The forum was attended by Hollowell, City Manager John Deardoff, and Mary Grace Clements of the Strataca Museum. All three share the sales tax that has been on the books since 1994. The tax has passed renewal three more times since then.