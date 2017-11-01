Siemens-Gamesa lands large contract meaning more work at Hutchinson plant

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announced Tuesday that it will supply 310 wind turbines of different types for five projects in the U.S. The projects will feature Siemens and Gamesa latest technology with various output ratings and rotor diameters.

The 200-MW Los Vientos 1 wind farm in Texas is one of the five planned wind projects and will spread over an area of about 30,000 acres of leased farmland.

A total of 92 units of the SWT-2.3-108, 144 units of the SWT-2.625-120 and 74 units of the G126-2.625 MW wind turbines will be installed across the various project sites. Together, these five onshore wind projects will have the potential to provide clean power to nearly 240,000 U.S. homes.

“These orders demonstrate the confidence that our customers have in our combined product offerings,” said Ricardo Chocarro, CEO, Onshore, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “With our strong product portfolio we are able to provide competitive products meeting our customers’ specific needs in North America, a market that is critical to the success of this company.”

The nacelles and hubs for the SWT-2.3-108 and SWT-2.625-120 will be assembled at the SGRE factory at the factory here in Hutchinson and the majority of the blades for the five projects will be manufactured at the company’s blade facility in Fort Madison, Iowa. The additional blades will be sourced within the North America manufacturing network.

The company has installed more than 9,000 wind turbines in the U.S. to date and has a strong footprint consisting of manufacturing, service, and offices.