Sheriff’s Office to get armored vehicle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — During the Reno County Commission meeting Tuesday, Sheriff Randy Henderson and Sheriff Capt. Darrian Campbell told the commission that they’ll be receiving a Lenco BearCat Armored Vehicle next year.

Campbell talked about this special project and says they will get the new vehicle from a company called Lenco Armored Vehicles. According to Lenco’s website, the company is the leading designer and manufacturer of armored police vehicles for law enforcement agencies and state police and sheriff’s department SWAT teams.

Lenco also manufactures armored military vehicles for international police forces, the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marines.

Campbell explained that this vehicle will be housed in Hutchinson, but will serve a much larger area than just Hutchinson and Reno County. This includes 19 counties in south-central Kansas. By serving this expanded area, the department qualifies for the vehicle through a Homeland Security program.

At $240,000, you may be wondering where the money is coming from to purchase this vehicle. Campbell again explained that the money will not come from local tax dollars, but from Homeland Security. No local tax dollars will be used. He does admit that they will be responsible for the maintenance and housing for the vehicle. They will also use $38,000 in seized money for the vehicle.

Vehicles like this are used by law enforcement for the most extreme situations, such as a hostage situation or person barricaded inside a structure. You may have seen a similar vehicle from the Wichita Police Department in Hutchinson in the past for certain situations where officer safety was a concern. Campbell described this vehicle simply as a tool to help with their efforts to keep the public safe. He says it will only be used during extreme situations.

Campbell says they’ll have the vehicle around town for certain events so the public can see it. This will allow the department to educate the public on its uses.

Campbell says he will travel to inspect the vehicle, then take possession of it next month. Once here, Sheriff’s Department graphics will be added to it.