Sheriff asks for help to locate Kan. suspect with 8 previous convictions

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Bradley Allen Wicks. He is wanted on warrants from Barton and Reno counties.

He is described as a 6-foot-4 white male, 208 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Great Bend and Ellinwood area.

Wicks has eight previous convictions for drugs, theft and burglary charges since 2004, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300, remember we don’t want your name, just your information.