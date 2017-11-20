Sheriff: 4 Kansas woman jailed for alleged shoplifting

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four women for alleged shoplifting.

Just before 3p.m. Sunday, an employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2450 South Ninth in Salina, confronted four women at the door of the store as they ditched two shopping carts full of merchandise but took a duffle bag full of miscellaneous clothing items, according to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

The employee saw the women get into a passenger car and drive away. He also gave police vehicle’s license plate number. Police then issued an attempt to locate for the 2010 Mercury Milan.

Just after 3:40p.m., a deputy located the suspect vehicle traveling south on Interstate135 near the Lindsborg exit, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. During the traffic stop, the deputy located stolen merchandise and determined that the driver had a suspended license.

Deputies arrested Keandre Brown, 24, Brittany Trussell, 20, Eresha Carter, 24, Tyuisha Thomas, 24, on requested charges of felony theft and possession of stolen property. Brown, the driver, is also facing a driving while suspended charge.

Sheriff Soldan said that Trussell initially provided false information and is facing an additional obstruction charge.