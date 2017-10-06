Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 495
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
350 PM CDT FRI OCT 6 2017
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 495 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
KSC009-013-027-029-041-053-061-079-085-095-105-113-115-117-127-
131-143-149-155-157-159-161-167-169-197-201-070400-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0495.171006T2050Z-171007T0400Z/
KS
. KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BARTON BROWN CLAY
CLOUD DICKINSON ELLSWORTH
GEARY HARVEY JACKSON
KINGMAN LINCOLN MARION
MARSHALL MCPHERSON MORRIS
NEMAHA OTTAWA POTTAWATOMIE
RENO REPUBLIC RICE
RILEY RUSSELL SALINE
WABAUNSEE WASHINGTON
Severe storms will be likely after 5 or 6 pm for areas west of
highway 14. This activity will reach the I-135 corridor after 9 pm.
Hail to the size of golf balls and 70 mph winds can be expected
with the stronger storms, along with heavy rain and associated
flooding. Locations along and west of highway 14 will have the best
chance to receive large hail. The line of storms is expected to
weaken as it moves east of I-135 late tonight.