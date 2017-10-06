Severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 495

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

350 PM CDT FRI OCT 6 2017

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 495 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

KSC009-013-027-029-041-053-061-079-085-095-105-113-115-117-127-

131-143-149-155-157-159-161-167-169-197-201-070400-

/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0495.171006T2050Z-171007T0400Z/

KS

. KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BARTON BROWN CLAY

CLOUD DICKINSON ELLSWORTH

GEARY HARVEY JACKSON

KINGMAN LINCOLN MARION

MARSHALL MCPHERSON MORRIS

NEMAHA OTTAWA POTTAWATOMIE

RENO REPUBLIC RICE

RILEY RUSSELL SALINE

WABAUNSEE WASHINGTON

Severe storms will be likely after 5 or 6 pm for areas west of

highway 14. This activity will reach the I-135 corridor after 9 pm.

Hail to the size of golf balls and 70 mph winds can be expected

with the stronger storms, along with heavy rain and associated

flooding. Locations along and west of highway 14 will have the best

chance to receive large hail. The line of storms is expected to

weaken as it moves east of I-135 late tonight.