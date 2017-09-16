The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McPherson County Until 830 PM CDT

* At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inman, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…Mcpherson, Inman, Galva, Canton and Mcpherson Airport.

This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 48 and 75.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.