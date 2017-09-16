The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern McPherson County until 930 PM CDT

At 825 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcpherson, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…Mcpherson, Inman, Galva, Canton and Mcpherson Airport.

This includes Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 49 and 65.

This severe warning replaces the previous warning in effect for the same area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.