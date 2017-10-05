Sentencing in robbery case scheduled Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the two men who entered a plea in association with the robbery of two Dillons stores back in October of 2015 is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Majesty Wade had entered a plea to one count of robbery and two other counts against the 23-year-old were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Wade was arrested in association with the holdup of two Dillons stores in Hutchinson by wearing a Halloween mask and removing money from the stores by force. The first robbery was at the North Main Dillons where he acted alone. The second happened at the East 4th Avenue store and involved a co-defendant, 19-year-old D’Angelo Williams of Manhattan.

Sentencing in the case is set in front of Judge Trish Rose.