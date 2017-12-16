Sentencing for a man convicted of aggravated battery pushed back one week.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sentencing for 51-year-old Troy Snell for a conviction of aggravated battery has been pushed back one week according to his attorney Shannon Crane

Troy Snell had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, but entered a plea to a lesser charge of aggravated battery and apparently, his pre-sentence report wasn’t complete in time for sentencing Friday, so the sentencing will now come up next Friday, Dec. 22.

The case started when the victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple on April 2. Snell was apparently there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

Snell was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope.

The victim testified at the preliminary hearing to the encounter and admitted the two had used methamphetamine prior to this happening. She says he did strangle her but stated a number of times during that hearing that she doesn’t believe he was trying to kill her.