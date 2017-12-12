Hutch Post

Senator Roberts discusses benefits of NAFTA

by 1 Comment

WASHINGTON — Kansas Senator Pat Roberts is among featured speaker at the Washington International Trade Association Tuesday meeting. The discussion is centered on what happens if the U.S. withdraws from NAFTA and what will happen if President Trump issues a notice of withdrawal from NAFTA?

  • Luv BBQ

    Make sure you tell your buddy tRump, that Kansas will lose out if the U.S. withdraws from NAFTA. The Kansas farmer must survive outside the borders of the U.S. Lots of trade = money for the farmer and the economy.