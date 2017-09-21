Second suspect jailed for fatal Kansas motel shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal September 2, shooting and have made another arrest.

On Wednesday, deputies booked Shawn Kariem Smith, Jr., 18, Kansas City, into the Douglas County Jail in connection with the 11:30p.m. shooting at a motel in the 1100 Block of North 3rd Street in Lawrence, according to a media release. Smith is being held on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

A 23-year-old Lenexa man died at the scene of the shooting. Two other victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.

Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, also suffered from a gunshot wound that night. He was treated and released from a Kansas City area hospital and remains in the Douglas County Jail on charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery x2.