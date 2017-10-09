Sculpture on KU campus designated national World War I memorial

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A memorial in Lawrence has been designated as a World War I Centennial Memorial as part of a national campaign.

The designation means the Victory Eagle memorial outside Dyche Hall on the University of Kansas campus will qualify for grant funds to help restore it.

The Lawrence Journals-World reports the 4-foot sculpture of a bronze eagle was originally located on U.S. Highway 40. It was given to the university in the 1980s after the sculpture was found toppled over.

The memorial is one of 100 nationwide to receive the designation as part of the “100 Cities/100 Memorials” program. Each memorial will receive a $2,000 matching grant toward restoration and maintenance.