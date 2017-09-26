Sara “Madlyn” Hildebrant | 1929 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sara ‘Madlyn’ Hildebrant, 87, died Sunday, September 24, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 26, 1929, in Minneola, to Orley and Valeta (McKinster) Creech.

Madlyn graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and longtime member and volunteer at First United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

On June 29, 1947, she married George F. Hildebrant in Hutchinson. They shared 70 years of marriage. Madlyn is survived by: husband, George; daughters, Ronda Rae Moyers and husband Roy of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Debra Diane Leonard and husband Earl of Hutchinson; grandson, Eric Leonard and wife Jancy of Hutchinson; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: brothers, Russell, Olen, Maurice and Harold Creech; sister, Mary Lodema Wright; and granddaughter, Haley Nichole Leonard.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, 1st and Walnut, with Reverend Jeff Slater officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.