Samuel Austin Freeman | 2017 – 2017 |

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Samuel Austin Freeman, infant son of Travis and Brandy Freeman, died Sept. 24, 2017. He was born August 19, 2017, in Hutchinson.

Samuel is survived by: his parents, of the home; sisters, Christina Servos and Melissa Freeman, of the home; brothers, Alexander and Joseph Freeman, of the home; paternal grandparents, Austin and Laura  Freeman of Hutchinson; uncles, Michael Freeman (Tammy), Isaac, Philip, and Luke Freeman; and aunt, Rachel Vaughn (Denton). He was preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Ronnie Porting and Dorothy Contrell; and great-grandmother, Wyona Minor.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson, with Elder Tony Cogan officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the Samuel Freeman Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

