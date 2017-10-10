Ruth Marie Adams | 1917 – 2017

Ruth M. Adams, 100, of Hutchinson, died October 8, 2017, at Pleasant Hills, Hutchinson. She was born May 10, 1917, in McPherson County, to Paul and Lydia J. (Schroeder) Voth.

Ruth graduated from Little River High School. She and her husband owned Adams Café, which was located at A and Lorraine in Hutchinson. Ruth also worked at Woolsworth and retired as a machinist at Cessna. Ruth loved to oil paint and work crossword puzzles. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and involved in the Circle Group at the church.

On December 18, 1937, she married Vernon H. Adams Sr. in Little River. He died March 1969.

Ruth is survived by: children, Vernon Adams (Patricia), Barbara Armbrust (Robert), Dennis Adams, all of Hutchinson, James Adams of South Hutchinson; sisters, Florene Chappel of Hutchinson, Helen Estes of Las Vegas, Nevada; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Walter Voth; sister, Marguerite Westrup; and infant sister, Erna.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Jeff Slater officiating. Burial will follow in Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.