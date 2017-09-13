Ronald Wilber ‘Duff’ Scott | 1933 – 2017

Ronald Wilber ‘Duff’ Scott, 84, died Sunday, September 10, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born July 20, 1933, in Arkansas City, the son of Kenneth W. and Gladys M. (Crick) Scott. Ron graduated from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. He served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 and retired as a mechanic and small business owner.

On August 26, 1956, Ron married Mary Lou McIntire in Harper. She died January 4, 2015.

He is survived by: three daughters; 10 grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Harper Cemetery, Harper, at a later date. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorial donations may be made to Bluestem PACE of McPherson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.