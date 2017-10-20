Roberts, Moran vote to advance Trump tax plan in $4T budget blueprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans must now shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they’ve muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork.

The Senate on Thursday narrowly approved the budget plan, methodically working through a pack of amendments and rebuffing Democrats’ successive attempts to reshape the blueprint and derail the tax cuts. The final vote was 51-49 with deficit hawk Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky the lone opposing GOP vote.

It won’t be nearly as easy with the complex plan to bring steep tax cuts, especially for corporations, and overhaul a tax system which has divided House Republicans on regional fault lines.

