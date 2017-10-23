Robert “Wayne” Colburn | 1934 – 2017

Robert ‘Wayne’ Colburn, 83, of Hutchinson, died at Hospice House, Hutchinson, on October 18, 2017. He was born September 29, 1934, in Chanute, the son of Alfred Austen and Hilda (Roberts) Colburn.

The family lived in Wichita during World War II and moved to Hutchinson in December, 1945. Wayne graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, Hutchinson Community College in 1954, and Wichita State University as an Industrial Engineer.

He spent 18 years in manufacturing, with the last nine years at Cessna Industrial Hydraulics. Wayne’s career path changed in 1972, to several facets of the real estate business, including as a managing broker of a RE brokerage. He was a Mortgage Loan Officer at First Federal Savings & Loan, and then in 1990, Wayne bought into a partnership with Reno County Abstract & Title. He retired in April of 2005.

Wayne married Beverly Garden in 1954. They later divorced. On September 3, 1988, he married Nancy (Showalter) Gisel in Hutchinson.

Wayne is survived by: wife, Nancy; son, David (Sandy) of Manhattan, KS; daughter, Nancy Colburn (Reggie) of Lenexa; stepdaughters, Traci Neely of Austin, TX, Gail Dinwiddie (Brad) and Lynette Miller (Jeff), all of Hutchinson; ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a daughter by way of the Hutchinson High School Foreign Exchange program, Estela Rubio (Henk) and their two sons of the Netherlands, who then became extended members of the family.

He and Nancy had a great time RV traveling for 12 years and also enjoyed several trips within the U.S. and abroad. Wayne had the pleasure of the daily routine for 45 years of having coffee with a group of true friends. He was very active in the community, with membership in cultural, service, and municipal organizations, including the City Planning Commission for eight years, board member of The Hutchinson Housing Authority, and HCC Endowment Association Advisory Board. Wayne had served in the Kansas National Guard for 12 years and was also a former member of The Theatre Guild of Hutchinson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Beverly; and an infant son, Phillip.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Joyce Beam officiating. Friends may sign his book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, October 23, until service time on Friday, November 3.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Reno County or the HCC Endowment Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.